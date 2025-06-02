Joliet police investigate Sunday shooting

A 20-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Joliet.

Officers responded at 1:24 p.m. to the 2500 block of Fresno Lane for a report of a person shot, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the left calf, according to police.

Officers provided medical aid to the victim until the arrival of Joliet Fire Department paramedics, according to police.

“It was believed that the victim was shot while walking in the area. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation at this time. Officers conducted a canvass of the area to gain further information and evidence regarding this case,” according to the release from the police department.

The victim was transported to Saint Joseph Medical Center by the fire department, then transferred to Loyola University Medical Center for further treatment, according to police. The victim’s injury is not considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

They can also call Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or go to crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.