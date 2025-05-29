Joliet reports no homicides in 2025 as violent crime declines

A Joliet police vehicle seen at a public rally held earlier this month. (Laurie Fanelli)

Joliet has seen “consistent declines in violent crime” for several years, highlighted by no homicides “so far” in 2025 and a sharp drop in shootings, Mayor Terry D’Arcy said during his State of the City speech this week.

“This progress is no accident,” D’Arcy said. “It’s the result of focused, proactive policing—using data, technology, and community partnerships to address violent crime at its source."

Joliet Mayor Terry D'Arcy gives his first State of the City speech on Wednesday. May 28, 2025 (Bob Okon)

As of May 24, violent crime is down by large numbers compared to the same period in 2024, according to numbers provided by the Joliet Police Department.

• Shootings are down 46%

• Aggravated battery reports are down 50%

• Aggravated discharges of firearms are down 48%

• Robberies are down 25%

D’Arcy presented the numbers during his speech on Wednesday.

Police Chief William Evans on Thursday echoed the mayor’s assessment of the trend, saying technology, proactive policing and community involvement in fighting crime is paying off.

“We’re engaged with this community, and we’re getting a lot of public assistance,” Evans said. “People are calling the police more often.”

In a city of more than 151,000 people, nothing can guarantee a murder won’t happen tomorrow.

But Evans said Joliet police are doing what they can to reduce the chances of homicides happening.

Joliet Police Chief William Evans seen speaking at a Public Safety Forum held June 26, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

“We do a lot of data-driven policing,” he said. “That gives us the numbers and locations we are looking for so we can identify hot spots.”

Good data, proactive policing and an engaged community are helping keep Joliet’s streets safer, the chief said.

“We employ the proactive police strategy, and I think that’s meant a lot to the community,” Evans said.

Police so far this year have recovered 73 illegal firearms, and Evans said that includes “some powerful weapons.”

“Last week, we recovered an AR-15 on a traffic stop,” he said.

AR-15 rifles, considered assault weapons, are banned in Illinois – with some exceptions – by a state law that is currently under court challenge.

Joliet Police Chief William Evans (left), Mayor Terry D’Arcy (center) and Fire Chief Jeff Carey seen at the Public Safety Forum held at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park on June 26, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

D’Arcy in his speech said violet crime in Joliet declined 2% in 2021, 14% in 2022, and another 16% in 2023.

D’Arcy did not mention 2024.

Evans said violent crime in Joliet did decline again last year.

Evans joined D’Arcy and other city officials at a Public Safety Forum held a year ago at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park.

D’Arcy mentioned the forum in his speech saying it served “to bring the community and law enforcement together for open, honest dialogue.

“That event helped strengthen trust and reinforce the shared responsibility we all have in keeping Joliet safe,” the mayor said.