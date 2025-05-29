Man charged with stealing crucifix, candles from Wilmington church

A man has been charged with stealing a crucifix, candles and a towel on Sunday from St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Wilmington.

The felony theft charge was filed on Tuesday against Mindaugas Stanevicius, 49, following an investigation by the Wilmington Police Department. Court records show Stanevicius has residences listed in Oak Lawn and Wilmington.

A criminal complaint alleged Stanevicius obtained “unauthorized control” over a crucifix, candles and a towel belonging to the church on Sunday and the theft was committed “in a place of worship.”

The Rev. Sebastian Gargol reportedly told officers that he was familiar with Stanevicius and he reviewed surveillance video that allegedly captured the incident, according to a court filing from Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Rose Aviles.

“[Gargol] observed the defendant roaming the church and then take a crucifix, candles, a towel and wine,” Aviles said.

Stanevicius was found at the Wine Cafe in Wilmington with the crucifix affixed to his backpack, Aviles said.

Within the backpack, officers found a candle that said, “Compliments of the St. Rose C.C.W,” Aviles said.

Two misdemeanor cases were filed against Stanevicius earlier this year.

On March 14, Stanevicius was charged with criminal damage to Wilmington city property.

On May 18, Stanevicius was charged with battery of his landlord, who has filed an eviction complaint against him that alleged he violated the terms of his lease and refuses to leave the property.

The landlord alleged in a petition for a protective order that Stanevicius feeds her diabetic dog “things that can kill it,” he almost set her house on fire and he has threatened to put her body on Peotone Road.

The landlord’s petition alleged Stanevicius told her, “I better go to church and pray because it might be my last.”

“He hasn’t paid any rent in months. He drinks every day,” according to the landlord’s petition.