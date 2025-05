Kendall County Highway Department will be closing a part of Caton Farm Road beginning Monday, June 2, 2025. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

The Kendall County Highway Department will be closing Caton Farm Road just east of Grove Road to all through traffic for a bridge replacement project beginning Monday, according to a news release from the city of Joliet.

The road is expected to remain closed through Sept. 1, according to the release.

A detour using Grove Road, Walker Road and Schlapp Road will be posted.

“Drivers are urged to exercise caution and seek alternate routes when traveling in this area,” according to the release.