Joliet no longer Illinois’ 3rd largest city

A Joliet monument sign marks the Jefferson Street entryway to the city off of Interstate 55. (Bob Okon)

Joliet is no longer the third-largest city in Illinois and hasn’t been for more than a year, according to the latest population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The numbers released last week show Naperville, the city that Joliet at one point passed, is now No. 3.

Both cities have continued to add people since the 2020 census, when Joliet was ahead by fewer than 900 people. But Naperville since has grown more and now has nearly 1,300 more people than Joliet, according to the Census Bureau.

The population estimate for Joliet as of July 2024 is 151,837. The estimate for Naperville is 153,124.

That puts Naperville ahead by 1,287 people.

Joliet Township Supervisor Alicia Morales (left), cuts a red ribbon on Monday, April 21, 2025, for a ceremony recognizing the food pantry at the Joliet Township Forest Park Community Center. Standing next to Morales is Bettye Gavin, former executive director of the community center and Joliet City Council member, Joliet Mayor Terry D'Arcy, and Suzanna Ibarra, Joliet City Council member. (Felix Sarver)

Mayor Terry D’Arcy has commented at public events that Joliet is developing the water capacity to expand population and become the second largest city in Illinois.

A city spokesperson said D’Arcy was not available Monday to comment on Joliet falling off from its previous status as third largest city.

City Manager Beth Beatty issued a statement saying Joliet “remains one of the fastest growing and most dynamic cities in the region.”

Beatty said the city has “land and infrastructure to support long-term expansion.”

A row of newly built homes and houses under construction seen at the Deer Crossing subdivision in Joliet. Nov. 22, 2024 (Bob Okon)

She said that the city in recent months has approved large-scale residential projects that include 377 single-family homes and 72 townhomes.

“These are clear signs that Joliet is continuing to attract new residents and families,” Beatty said in an email. “Our focus continues to be on smart growth, job creation, and improving quality of life for our residents.”

The two largest cities in Illinois remain Chicago at 2.7 million and Aurora at 180,710. Chicago has lost population since 2000, and Aurora has added 181 residents, according to the Census Bureau estimate.

Joliet has added 1,337 residents since 2000.

Joliet has large tracts of undeveloped land, unlike Chicago, Aurora and even Naperville.

The potential for land development led a Northern Illinois University professor in urban geography to forecast in 2011 that Joliet would eventually become the second largest city in Illinois.

The city since has rezoned large tracts of land on the south end of the city for warehouse projects.

Joliet still has land on its far West Side available for residential development. The city in recent months has approved plans to develop single-family houses and apartments in that area.

Cullinan Properties, the developer building the Rock Run Collection project at Interstates 55 and 80, is in the process of developing a 570 unit apartment project for that site.