Joliet taking citywide inventory of trees

Data on every tree located within the city of Joliet right-of-way will be collected in 2025. (Denise Unland)

Field work has begun on the city of Joliet‘s citywide tree inventory.

Representatives from Great Lakes Urban Forestry will be performing the work, according to the city.

Data on every tree located within the city will be collected to aid the city in the development of an Urban Forestry Management Plan and “to help prioritize and schedule future tree maintenance,” the city said in a news release announcing the program.

Work will begin on the east side of the city and will continue throughout the year.

For more information, go to the city website at joliet.gov/home.