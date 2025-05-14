Providence rallies from early deficit to earn rivalry win over Joliet Catholic

JOLIET - No matter what the sport is, it seems like Providence Catholic and Joliet Catholic always put on a show when they face off. The softball game Tuesday at JCA was no exception.

A pitchers’ dual for the most part, the game saw Joliet Catholic take an early lead only for Providence to tie things up. A fielding error in the fifth allowed the Celtics to score two runs and Providence held on to win 4-2 in the rivalry game.

For Providence Catholic (18-9) it was the ninth road game in two weeks and the Celtics will make it 10 straight away from New Lenox on Thursday. It hasn’t slowed them down much as they’ve gone 6-3 in that stretch with two of their losses coming by just one run.

“The girls, parents and communities really enjoy the rivalry so it’s really good we got this game in,” Providence coach Jim Holba said. “We always talk about how we need to just keep working. Using three pitchers today was to our advantage and that worked today.”

Providence had trouble connecting on offense early as JCA pitcher Nina Sebahar kept the ball low and put the defense in strong position to make plays. She was also responsible for putting the first two runs on the board when her single scored Molly Ryan and Addie Fanter in the first.

However, four errors by the Angel defense allowed the Celtics opportunities to take advantage. Mia Vassalla’s groundout scored Bella Cortes in the third to cut the deficit in half and Ava Misch scored on a wild pitch in the fourth to tie things up.

In the fifth, Ella Kucala managed to steal home before Bella Olszta scored on a throwing error the same at bat. That gave Providence a 4-2 lead and that’s the way the score remained.

“We had some really good base running today,” Holba said. “We put the ball in play, which is something we’ve struggled with at times, but today we really put it in play. We took advantage of opportunities where we could score and we managed to manufacture runs.”

Providence used three different pitchers to give the Angels different looks. Angelina Cole allowed four hits and one earned run in two innings, Abbey Gaus gave up one hit in two innings and Macie Robbins struck out seven batters without allowing anyone to reach base in three.

“I think our defense did really well the last few innings,” Robbins said. “The corners did really well and our bats came alive. ... It’s so fun (to play JCA) and in the beginning of the year it’s one we always look forward to. One of our goals is to compete with them and have a good game.”

Sebahar finished with two hits and two RBIs, while Ryan also had two hits for JCA (16-11).

JCA coach Tina Kinsella expressed frustration over the errors, but also over the Angels’ inability to close out innings.

“We had the lead the first half of the game and then we decided to coast,” she said. “We decided to not take charge, we decided to not attack, not finish plays and we decided to not close the door on innings. That’s where it bit us.

“At this point of the season we have to be able to close the door. We start playoffs next week and if we can’t close the door in those survive and advance situations, we’re not going to survive or advance.”

Providence’s next game will be at Homewood-Flossmoor on Thursday while JCA will visit Wilmington on Wednesday.

“We’re feeling good and we’re putting together a little bit of a streak,” Robbins said. “Those eight games on the road have been tough, but I think we’ve battled really well and that’s what we’re going to keep doing.”