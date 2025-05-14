Foundation awards grants to 12 Plainfield District 202 students for summer learning programs

Anthony Mekhael (right), a senior at Plainfield East High School, is pictured in the laboratory at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago. He took part in Dr. Daniel Shaye’s 2024 summer research program, supported by a Horizon Grant he received from the District 202 Foundation for Excellence. (Photo provided by Plainfield School District 202)

Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 has announced that 12 of juniors have been awarded 2025 Horizon Grants from the Plainfield Foundation for Excellence to pay for summer learning experiences.

The grants can be used for summer workshops, classes, field studies, internships or conferences during the summer before their senior year.

The grant winners are: