Joliet cafe hosts Bluegrass Burger Bash on Wednesdays

Tom Grotovsky, owner of The Curator’s Café inside the inside the American Legion Post 1080 in Joliet, is seen moving between dining room and kitchen on Bluegrass Burger Bash Day, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (Denise Unland)

Wednesdays in Joliet are no longer Prince Spaghetti Day.

They’re Bluegrass Burger Bash Day.

Tom Grotovsky, owner of The Curator’s Café inside the American Legion Post 1080 in Joliet, started the trend soon after he moved his café from its former location on Essington Road to Post 1080.

Bluegrass Burger Bash Day features a grass-fed bluegrass burger from Hauert Farms in Elwood along with live music from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Jib Brothers perform at The Curator’s Café inside the inside the American Legion Post 1080 in Joliet, for the Bluegrass Burger Bash Day, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Joliet. (Denise Unland)

On an April 9 Facebook post, Grotovsky gushed about his bluegrass burgers, which are typically served with tater tots.

“[It’s] a hearty delight that features two juicy quarter pound, locally grown, beef patties grilled to perfection,” Grotovsky said on Facebook. “Each burger is generously topped with rich, tangy blue cheese that melts beautifully, complemented by a drizzle of savory steak sauce that adds an irresistible depth of flavor.

Tom Grotovsky, owner of The Curator’s Café inside the inside the American Legion Post 1080 in Joliet, created a special bluegrass burger for his Bluegrass Burger Bash Day, which is seen on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Joliet. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

“Crispy bacon brings a satisfying crunch, while gooey cheddar cheese provides a creamy finish. All of this goodness is nestled between a soft, buttery Milano Bakery brioche bun, creating a mouthwatering experience that’s sure to satisfy any burger lover’s cravings. Enjoy a taste of the South with every bite!”

The Curator’s Cafe also serves its signature philly cheese egg rolls along with a beer cheese dipping sauce.

One of the signature menu items at The Curator’s Café inside the inside the American Legion Post 1080 in Joliet, is the philly cheese egg roll, seen. on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

For 10 years, Tom Grotovsky owned Great American Bagel at 1101 Essington Road in Joliet. He closed that business at the end of December 2023 and launched The Curator’s Café on Jan. 2, 2024, in the same space, he said.

Grotovsky left the Essington Road space in December 2024. In January, Grotovsky moved The Curator’s Café to American Legion Post 1080, which served meals for Legion members and the community until the kitchen closed two years ago.

Tom Grotovsky, owner of The Curator’s Café inside the inside the American Legion Post 1080 in Joliet, is seen filling orders on Bluegrass Burger Bash Day, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (Denise Unland)

The American Legion hall remodeled its hall and added new equipment to its kitchen. Grotovsky didn’t have a real kitchen at the Essington Road location since it was established as a bagel shop.

When Grotovsky opened The Curator’s Café, he also hosted art nights, an artist meet-up and showcased local art on the café walls. He hopes to expand that concept at the American Legion, since it has more space for art.

Tom Grotovsky, owner of The curator's Cafe in Joliet (right) holds up an art piece that Ted Overcash of Joliet (left) created with a sterling silver pencil. (Denise Unland)

The Curator’s Cafe is a melding of four parts of Grotovsky’s life: restaurant experience, creative culinary skills, passion for local art and a love for building community around good food, which began in childhood.

“Everything my mom made was really good and I always watched what she was up to,” Grotovsky said in a 2010 Herald-News story. “She died when I was in high school and then we had to fend for ourselves.”

Tom Grotovsky, owner of The Curator’s Café inside the inside the American Legion Post 1080 in Joliet, offers a daily specials, which is seen on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Joliet. (Denise Unland)

Grotovsky worked in the construction industry for many years, took culinary classes at Joliet Junior College and launched The Unforgettable Chef, where Grotovksy prepared seven-course meals to parties of no more than six people.

“I just want to keep giving people good food,” Grotovsky said in a 2024 Herald-News story. “The look, the smell, the taste of good food all brings back memories of different things in our life. It reminds people of their past and the places they’ve eaten. It’s just gratifying to know you did something good for everybody. We want to keep that going for the community.”

The Curator’s Café is located inside the American Legion Post 1080, 2625 Ingalls Ave., Joliet. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Daily specials and catering options are also available.

Tom Grotovsky, owner of The Curator’s Café inside the inside the American Legion Post 1080 in Joliet, offers a catering option, which is seen on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Joliet. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

For more information, visit The Curator’s Café on Facebook or call 815-280-5275 or 815-714-2964