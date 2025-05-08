Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook reopens following $2 million makeover

The Forest Preserve District of Will County finalized its purchase of the Hidden Oaks Nature Center and Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook on Feb. 10, 2022. It reopened on May 3, 2025 after a lengthy renovation. (Provided)

Bolingbrook — The Forest Preserve District of Will County celebrated the reopening of the Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook.

Over 1,400 people came out to celebrate the “Oak-tacular Comeback Celebration” which featured live music, hot dogs, bubbles, tree climbing, face painting, a touch-a-truck, and many nature-centric activities on Saturday.

Participants were the first to experience the center’s new oak-themed nature exhibits and renovated reptile habitats at the center, following its 15-month, $2 million remodeling, according to a release from the forest preserve district.

The district purchased the 33-acre site from the Bolingbrook Park District in February 2022 and quickly began plans to transform it into “a nature education and recreation hub for northern Will County and beyond."

Forest Preserve Board President Destinee Ortiz, Board Secretary Mica Freeman, and commissioners Dawn Bullock, Elnalyn Costa, Julie Berkowicz, and Jackie Traynere attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

There were joined by State Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta, and Forest Preserve Citizens Advisory Committee member Barbara Parker, and the project manager Patrick Moore of Wight and Company.

“Since the purchase of the property from the Bolingbrook Park District in 2022, we’ve worked over the past few years to transform this facility and property into a truly immersive place that allows you to escape to nature in the middle of an urban environment,” Ortiz stated in the release.

Many of the building’s enhancements highlight the importance of oak trees in environmental habitats, according to Ralph Schultz, the Forest Preserve District’s Executive Director.

“Oaks support over 2,000 other species, making them truly a keystone in the community,” he stated in the release, adding that the nature center is more than a building, calling it “a space for discovery, learning, and inspiration.”

“We hope visitors leave not just with knowledge but with a deeper appreciation for the natural world,” Schultz added.

Hidden Oaks Nature Center is located at 419 Trout Farm Road, in Bolingbrook. The building is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The nature center is part of Hidden Oaks Preserve, which also includes Hidden Lakes Trout Farm and the Tackle Box bait shop.