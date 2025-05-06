Plainfield District 202 welcomes new school board members

Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 Board of Education Incumbents Dr. Johua Ruland (from left) and Rod Westfall, and new members Nora Dalton and Greg Nichols, and incumbent Barbara Seiden take the oath of office on April 30, 2025. Board member and President Pro-Tem Elias Kalantzis (right) administers the oath. (Photo provided by Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 i)

The Plainfield School District 202 board swore in two new members and three incumbents during a special reorganization meeting on Wednesday, April 30.

Superintendent Dr. Glenn Wood praised the incoming board members for their willingness to take on this volunteer position.

“School board service demands countless late nights, extensive homework, and unwavering commitment – all without compensation. It’s a true labor of love for our schools and our children’s future,” Wood said in a news release from the district.

“One of the strengths of District 202 is community commitment and our long-term board leadership,” he added, acknowledging Board President Rod Westfall, serving his seventh term.

Westfall will be the second-longest serving board member in District 202 history when his term ends in 2029, according to the district.

President Pro-Tem Elias Kalantzis administered the oath of office to incumbents Westfall, Dr. Joshua Ruland and Barb Seiden and new members Greg Nichols and Nora Dalton.

Dalton was elected to fill an unexpired, two-year term, which ends in 2027. The others were elected to four-year terms, which end in 2029.

These members will join current members Kalantzis and Margarita Morelos, whose terms expire in 2027.