Joliet District 204 foundation hosting annual fundraiser golf outing

A golfer utilizes shade from the trees as they walk the fairway at Inwood Golf Course in Joliet on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The Joliet Township High Schools Foundation will host the 24th annual Brent Wadsworth Alumni Golf Outing on June 5.

Wadsworth graduated from Joliet Township High School in 1947, attended the University of Illinois and founded an Wadsworth Golf Construction, an international golf course construction business, in 1958, which is currently located in Plainfield.

He was inducted into the Illinois Golf Hall of Fame in 1991.

The fundraiser will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at Inwood Golf Club, located at 3200 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet.

The event includes golf, a light breakfast, Bloody Mary bar, hot dog with chips and a drink at the turn, a taco bar buffet lunch, raffles and “exciting hole contests,” according to a news release from Joliet Township High School District 204.

All proceeds support grants for District 204 students and staff, scholarships for deserving seniors at Joliet Central and Joliet West high schools, support for the principal’s emergency fund, summer school support, and ACT and PSAT testing support, according to the release.

The cost to participate is $175 per golfer or $600 per foursome, according to the release.

To register, visit jthsfoundation.org or mail registration and payment to Foundation Golf Outing, JTHS Foundation, 300 Caterpillar Drive, Joliet, 60436.

For donations, sponsorships or general questions, contact Mark Turk at 815-922-4065 or mlturk05@comcast.net or John Randich at 815-530-7699 or johnrandich1@gmail.com.

To volunteer, email Kathryn Hunt at kmhunt@jths.org.