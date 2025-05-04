Plainfield man named Will County Forest District Volunteer of the Year

Will County Forest Preserve District Deputy Director and incoming Executive Director Tracy Chapman (from left), Volunteer of the Year John Fuqua, and current Executive Director Ralph Schultz at the annual volunteer banquet in April. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

For the past four years, John Fuqua of Plainfield has led restoration efforts at Hammel Woods in Shorewood, focusing on thinning the canopy, removing invasives and spreading native seeds.

For those efforts, which began in 2021, he was named the Forest Preserve District of Will County‘s 2024 Volunteer of the Year.

The award was announced during the annual volunteer banquet in April at Mistwood Golf Club in Romeoville.

Fuqua’s passion for the outdoors and ability to engage others stood out, said Emily Kenny, volunteer services supervisor.

“It’s quite an honor,” Fuqua said after receiving his award. “It’s been an amazing and fun journey, and I’ve had great support from the staff and other volunteers.”

Hammel Woods in Shorewood is part of the Forest Preserve District of Will County. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The banquet also honored Espie and Don Nelson of Plainfield with a Lifetime Achievement Award for more than 4,000 hours of service since 2001 as stewards of Vermont Cemetery Preserve in Naperville. They also have assisted with native plant sales and prescribed burns, according to the forest preserve district.

Additional awards included:

• Special Acts – Tony Blake, Romeoville

• Outstanding Group – Target employees and families

• Outstanding Family – Eli and Mallory Eisfeller, Manhattan

• Outstanding Youth – Eliana Nungaray, Bolingbrook

• Outstanding Senior – Jim Evans, Channahon

• Rookie of the Year – Maren Oslac, Mokena

• Spirit of the District – Alex Vancina, New Lenox

Restore Will County grants from The Nature Foundation of Will County were awarded to Fuqua ($500) and natural resource management crew leader Julie Bozzo ($2,000).

Executive Director Ralph Schultz thanked volunteers for contributing 13,200 hours in 2024.

“The amount of work and volunteerism you’ve put in really does make a difference,” he said.

To find out more about volunteering for the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit the volunteer page at ReconnectWithNature.org.