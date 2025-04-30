Manhattan child uses pen to stab man who allegedly grabbed him, police say

At approximately 12:40 p.m.,Wednesday, the Manhattan Police Department received a report of an incident of a man approaching two students as they left their school bus. (File photo)

Manhattan police are looking for a man who allegedly approached two children and grabbed one of them while they were playing outside Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 12:40 p.m., the Manhattan Police Department received a report of an incident involving two juveniles in the area of First Street and Brynn Avenue.

The children had just exited their school bus and were playing outside when an unidentified male subject approached them, according to Manhattan police.

The suspect, described as a white male with brown hair wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants, grabbed one of the children by the right arm, according to police.

“In response, and in fear for his safety, the juvenile used a pen to stab the suspect in the left arm. The male subject then walked from the scene. The male was last seen walking southbound on Brynn Avenue from First Street,” Manhattan police stated.

Upon receiving the report, officers made immediate contact with Manhattan School District 114 administrative staff who are assisting police.

Officers and detectives are actively conducting a follow-up investigation in the area, according to police.

Anyone with video footage or additional information related to this incident is urged to contact the Manhattan Police Department at 815-478-3226."