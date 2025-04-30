Construction on Black Road in Joliet starts Thursday, seek alternative routes

The city will replace a Black Road water main that runs between Springfield Avenue and Apollo Drive beginning May 1, 2025. (Provided photo)

Lanes will be reduced on a section of Black Road in Joliet for a water main project that starts Thursday.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 129th Infantry Drive to Springfield Avenue, the city announced Wednesday.

All work is expected to be done by July 1, according to a news release from the city.

“Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes for the duration of the work,” the release said.

The city will replace a Black Road water main that runs between Springfield Avenue and Apollo Drive.

Information about the project can be found by on the city website at joliet.gov/construction-zone. The Public Utilities Department also will take questions at 815-724-4220.