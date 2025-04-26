New Lenox names Marty Terlep Loyalty Day Parade grand marshal

Marty E. Terlep will serve as the grand marshal of the 45th annual William A. Athans and 18th District VFW Posts’ Loyalty Day Parade in New Lenox.

The Loyalty Day Parade will take place Sunday, May 4, in New Lenox, kicking off at 2 p.m. at the corner of Cedar Road and Joliet Highway.

“Marty’s leadership and commitment to the betterment of his community is truly inspiring,” New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann said in a news release. “He has touched countless lives through his selfless service, and we are proud to honor him as the grand marshal of the 2025 Loyalty Day Parade.”

Terlep served 17 years as chairman of the board of directors for the Will County Tuberculosis Clinic, spent seven years on the board of directors for Southwest Financial Bank & Trust Co., and has been an active member of numerous other organizations, according to the release.

He is a past president of the Cherry Hill Homeowner’s Association, a current member of the American Legion Post 1977, and the chairman of the board of directors for the Will County Old Timers Baseball Association.

A 50-year member of Kiwanis International, Terlep has served on the Kiwanis board of directors for 12 years and as executive secretary for Kiwanis Peanut Day.

Additionally, he has served on the board of directors for the Joliet YMCA, was chairman of the ambassadors committee for the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and participated in the Downtown Joliet Development Council.

Terlep’s extensive volunteer work also includes 33 years with The Salvation Army, supporting the bell-ringing and Donut Days fundraisers, and volunteering at Joliet Bicentennial Park Concerts on the Hill.

He also continues to serve on the New Lenox Fire Protection District board, where he has held his seat for the past 15 years.

The William A. Athans and 18th District VFW Posts’ Loyalty Day Parade was established in 1978.

For more information about the parade, visit www.newlenox.net/parade.