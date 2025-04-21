Diocese of Joliet plans special Mass for Pope Francis

The Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus on Raynor Avenue in Joliet as seen on Nov. 20, 2020. (Shaw Media file photo)

The Diocese of Joliet announced it will hold a special remembrance Mass for Pope Francis at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet.

The service will be celebrated by Auxiliary Bishop Dennis E. Spies on Thursday at 7 p.m. following the Jubilee Year Reconciliation services offered from 6 p.m. to 7.

“We gather, as the people of the Diocese of Joliet, to pray for our Holy Father Pope Francis who has been called to the heavenly kingdom, may he now be rejoicing at the banquet table of heaven,” the Diocese said in the announcement of the service.