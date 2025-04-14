Flags to fly at half-mast to honor Joliet soldier

The governor has ordered that flags in Illinois fly at half-mast for three days this week in honor of Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr.

Duenez of Joliet was among four U.S. Army soldiers who died in March when their armored vehicle sunk in a bog during a training mission in Lithuania.

Gov. JB Pritzker ordered that flags be flown at half-mast from sunrise Tuesday until sunset on Thursday.

The order was announced on Monday.

Duenez, 25, was a M1 Abrams tank system maintainer with over seven years in the Army, according to a news release from the Army that announced his death.

He was serving with the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment out of Fort Stewart in Georgia.

Duenez was a graduate of the Army Basic Leader Course and the Tracked Vehicle Recovery Operations course. He deployed to Poland in 2021 and Germany in 2022.

His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster, Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Army Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

“Sgt. Jose Duenez will always hold a special place in our hearts,” Capt. Madyson K. Wellens, Diesel Forward Support Troop commander with the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment said in the release.

“As both a leader and a soldier, he set an example every day — always the first to arrive and the last to leave, greeting every challenge with a smile and a readiness to support anyone who required assistance,” Wellens said. “He was the definition of a silent professional.”

Duenez had family in Joliet. He is survived by his wife, Kai, and 1-year-old son, Junior.