Channahon rebrands itself with new vision and logo

The village of Channahon unveiled the new branding logo at the State of the Village Address on April 10 ,2025. (Image provided by village of Channahon)

The village of Channahon has launched its new brand identity, marking “a significant step forward in modernizing and unifying the community’s visual representation with an easily recognizable symbol and tagline,” the village said in a news release.

The rebranding effort, developed in partnership with a5 Branding & Digital, was guided by extensive community input, including surveys, interviews and focus groups, according to the village.

The new logo incorporates colors inspired by the village’s landscape, elements mimicking the confluence of both rivers and people in town, and a prominent “C” as the central focus uniting all elements.

Channahon Village President Janet “Missey” Moorman Schumacher (Jeanne Millsap)

The village’s comprehensive rebranding includes updated materials such as business cards, letterheads, signage and vehicle decals, according to the village.

“This rebranding is more than just a new logo; it represents Channahon’s commitment to growth and unity,” Village President Missey Moorman Schumacher said in the release. “From the colors to the tagline, we have created a visual identity that feels both fresh and familiar. Moving forward, we’re going to see a Channahon that feels unified, modern and full of possibility. This isn’t just a new logo – it’s a celebration of who we are and where we’re headed."

The new brand was formally adopted by the Village Board on March 3. During the meeting, members of the Channahon Junior High School student council, who were participating in the meeting for Job Shadow Day, were able to share their opinions on the logo options, colors and tagline.

Local student council members had “a tremendous impact on the final logo decision,” Moorman Schumacher said. “It was a fantastic way to get the youth and future of our town involved and have their voices heard.”

The village officially unveiled the new branding at the State of the Village address April 10, coinciding with updates to the village’s website and digital presence.