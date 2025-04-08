Will County correctional deputy investigated over excessive force allegation

A special prosecutor has been reviewing a case where a Will County Sheriff’s Office correctional deputy was alleged to have used “excessive force while on duty,” court records show.

On Nov. 11, the sheriff’s office became aware of an “allegation involving excessive force” by a correctional deputy, said Kevin Hedemark, sheriff’s office spokesman, in response to questions from The Herald-News on Monday.

At the time the “allegation was discovered,” the correctional deputy was using “county benefits and not at work,” Hedemark said.

But once the deputy returned to duty, the deputy was “immediately placed on administrative leave” on Nov. 18, pending a “thorough investigation,” Hedemark said.

“Following an initial internal review, it was determined that there was sufficient evidence to suggest a possible criminal violation,” Hedemark said.

The Lockport Police Department was “enlisted to conduct a comprehensive criminal investigation,” which commenced on Dec. 5, Hedemark said.

Lockport Deputy Police Chief Ron Huff said the incident “did not rise to the level of deadly force” but it did require an “independent investigation due to an allegation of misconduct.”

Huff said the department’s investigation was completed last January and turned over to Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office for review.

Huff and Hedemark declined to name the correctional deputy.

“Due to this being an open and active investigation, the individual’s name is not being released at this time,” Hedemark said.

On Jan. 22, Glasgow signed off on a motion to appoint a special prosecutor to the case, court records show.

Glasgow’s motion said the reason for his recusal from the case was because the investigation involves a Will County correctional deputy at the Will County jail who is “alleged to have used excessive force while on duty.”

After a judge approved the motion, Bill Elward was appointed as a special prosecutor to review the case.

Elward is a member of the special prosecution unit at the Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutors’ Office.

Elward has frequently been assigned to cases involving officers that Glasgow’s office won’t prosecute, usually because the officer is a witness in a criminal case.

Glasgow’s office referred questions about the correctional deputy’s case to the special prosecutor’s office.

Hedemark said on Monday that the sheriff’s office is “awaiting the special prosecutors findings.”

A call and email to Elward was not immediately returned on Monday.