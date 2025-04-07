Emergency closures along I-80 in Joliet, Rockdale

Map of emergency I-80 road and ramp closures in the Joliet area released by IDOT on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Photo Provided by IDOT)

Will County — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced emergency repair closures of multiple lanes and ramps on Interstate 80 Monday afternoon in the Joliet and Rockdale areas.

The westbound I-80 ramp to southbound Center Street and Meadow Avenue is closed, but is expected to reopen by the evening rush on Monday.

The right lane on eastbound I-80 between Wheeler Avenue and Center Street is currently closed but is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, according to IDOT.

The left lane on southbound Center Street to eastbound I-80 closed on Monday but is also anticipated to reopen by 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Finally, the eastbound I-80 ramp to northbound Center Street and northbound Center Street between Meadow Avenue and I-80 are both closed, according to IDOT.

The ramp and street are both anticipated to reopen on Friday in time for the evening rush.

According to IDOT, “crews are working to complete the repairs and reopen ramps and lanes as soon as safely possible.”

However, the department noted that projected low temperatures may result in extended waits for areas to reopen because it could take more time for the the concrete to set and “gain sufficient strength” to handle traffic.

IDOT warned that the closures could cause heavy congestion and longer travel times, and advise motorists to consider alternate routes to avoid the impacted area or to build extra travel time into their schedules.

Truck drivers are also reminded that local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks, so “other interstate routes are encouraged,” IDOT said.

Flaggers and work zones signs will be present in the effected areas and IDOT urges drivers to pay close attention and mind their speed while driving through work zones.

Updates on current traffic and road conditions can be found on IDOT’s social media pages or at gettingaroundillinois.com.