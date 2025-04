Incumbents are leading the race for the election on the boards for Joliet Township High School District 204 and Joliet Public Schools District 86.

Matthew Kennedy, president of the District 204 Board of Education, and fellow board members Lorraine Guerrero Neumayer and Sam Coffey are the leading candidates for three seats on the board.

Matthew Fritz, an inspector on the District 86 board, and Deborah Ziech, a former inspector, are the leading candidates for two west side seats on the board.