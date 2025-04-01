Man accused of hijacking vehicle in Joliet from driver who gave him a ride

A man allegedly punched a driver in Joliet who had given him a ride, stole the driver’s vehicle, which was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Crest Hill, police said.

Robert Burnett, 29, was taken to the Will County jail on probable cause of vehicular hijacking, battery, stolen vehicle possession and obstructing justice. Burnett has addresses listed in Joliet and New Lenox.

The investigation leading to Burnett’s arrest began when officers responded to a report of a man with injuries to his face at 4:10 p.m. on Sunday at the parking lot of CR Towing and Recovery, 1233 E. Washington St., Joliet.

Officers learned the injured man was the driver of Nissan Rouge that was traveling in New Lenox when he picked up Burnett after seeing him walk along the road, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

“A short time later, it is alleged that Burnett punched the victim in the face and pushed him out of the vehicle,” English said.

Burnett then drove the vehicle in the westbound direction of Washington Street, English said.

The investigation of the incident led officers to learn from Crest Hill police that the same Nissan Rogue had been involved in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Theodore Street and North Broadway Street, English said.

Crest Hill police officers searched the area and found Burnett in the 1700 block of North Nicholson Street, English said.

Joliet police officers were able to recognize Burnett as the same suspect who allegedly battered the driver of the Nissan Rogue, English said.

While Burnett was in police custody, he became “belligerent and argumentative” with officers, English said.

Burnett allegedly refused to cooperate with booking procedures at the Joliet Police Department, he said.