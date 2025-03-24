Joliet to meet with nonprofits on how to get federal grants

The city of Joliet will hold a networking event Wednesday for nonprofits interested in grant funding.

The meeting is being held as the city prepares to distribute $919,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds.

The Educational Networking Event will be 2-4 p.m. in the City Council Chambers in City Hall at 150 W. Jefferson St.

Those who intend to attend have been asked to notify the city by Wednesday with an email to grants@joliet.gov.

City officials have said the meeting is intended to help smaller nonprofits that may not have expertise in applying for federal grants participate in the funding process.