Romeoville continues work to preserve monarch butterfly

Romeoville has announced that it will renew its monarch pledge this year, vowing to help protect the iconic butterflies and other pollinators vital to Illinois’s flowers and plants.

In 2024, residents were encouraged to plant monarch gardens and worked with village staff to maintain mowing and milkweed/native nectar plant-planting programs. A contractor was hired to maintain the ecological health of about 15 public ponds, according to the village.

The upcoming Monarch Grove senior living and apartment development that will begin construction this year at 135th Street and Weber Road will feature all native plants and five butterfly gardens, according to the village.

A two-day plant sale was held at Isle a la Cache on 135th Street, pollinator gardens were planted at Lake Strini, and city landscaping was updated to include more native plants.

This year, the village will continue supporting plant sales and pollinator gardens, and add a new invasive species removal program to reestablish native habitat for monarch butterflies and other pollinators.

