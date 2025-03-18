Joliet township, city candidates will appear at Wednesday forum

An Early Voting sign sits outside the Will County Office Building on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Candidates for Joliet Township supervisor will join Joliet City Council candidates at a forum on Wednesday.

The forum is 6-9 p.m. at Jacob Henry Mansion, 20 S. Eastern Ave. in Joliet.

The race for township supervisor has received more attention than usual this year because of challenges faced by Democrats in getting their candidate on the ballot.

Cesar Guerrero, the candidate slated by township Democrats, is on the ballot after a court ruling in his favor concerning his late payments on penalties for not filing campaign financing reports required by state law.

Guerrero faces Republican candidate Darrell Boisdorf.

Joliet Township Supervisor Alicia Morale (left) is a write-in candidate against Cesar Guerrero, the candidate endorsed by the Democratic Party for Joliet Township supervisor. The Republican candidate is Joliet attorney Darrell Boisdorf (Shaw Media File Photos)

He also faces Alicia Morales, the current township supervisor who is running as a write-in candidate.

Guerrero currently is an at-large member of the Joliet City Council.

Guerrero gave up a reelection bid while his nominating petitions were under challenge to run for Joliet Township supervisor. The challenge to Guerrero’s petitions could have knocked him off the city ballot.

The forum will include City Council candidates on the ballot, incumbents Jan Quillman and Joe Clement, and challengers Juan Moreno, Glenda Wright-McCullum and Damon Zdunich.

Two City Council candidates, running as write-ins after they were removed from the ballot because of successful challenges to their nominating petitions, are Larry Crawford and James Lanham.

The forum is sponsored by NAACP-Joliet and several neighborhood councils.