6-year-old driver of ATV dies in Joliet crash

A 6-year-old child died in an ATV crash in Joliet.

Officers responded to the crash about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Mission Boulevard, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

The six-year-old child was driving an ATV with an 8-year-old passenger when the “ATV lost control and struck a tree,” English said.

The crash caused the 6-year-old to eject from the vehicle, he said. The 8-year-old child was not injured in the crash.

“Accident investigators arrived at the scene to complete a full reconstruction of the crash as part of this investigation, which is still ongoing,” English said.

In a statement, Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said “no words that can fully capture the sorrow of losing a child.”

“Our hearts are broken for the family, whose unimaginable grief is shared by our officers and the entire Joliet community. In times like this, we must come together to offer our prayers, strength, and unwavering support to those who are suffering,” Evans said.