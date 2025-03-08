Joliet West High School recognizes 69 students as Illinois State Scholars

Joliet West High School recognized 69 of its students as Illinois State Scholars at its Board of Education meeting on Feb. 18, 2025 (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

Joliet West High School recognized 69 of its students as Illinois State Scholars at its Board of Education meeting on Feb. 18.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission gives State Scholar designation annually to seniors who are in the top half of their graduating class and/or scored about the 95th percentile nationally on the ACT or SAT.

The students honored as Illinois State Scholars were Kelly Angeles, Oghenerunor Anighoro, Camden Breen, Riley Bryll, Samantha Byrne, Rylan Christopher, Jaedynn Clark, Paul Coffey, Jessica Cole, Nathaniel Consalvo, Andrea Cruz, Lanna Douangchampa, Kara Duensing, Chase Farkas, Sarah Gans, Sadie Gorsch, Sebastian Guajardo, Mia Guerrero, Taea Guseman, Antonio Guzman, Hope Hughes, Robert Joachim, Benjamin Klein, Brandon Knapp, Angelita Lacsamana, Jesus Lara Soto, Danica Lorenzo, Everett Mancke, Daniel Markun, Luke Merritt, Mackinzie Mertes, Ashley Morales Bautista, Ty Murakami, Sly Nana, Sophia Nguyen, Amy Olson, Micah Ongkiko, Gadiel Ornelas, Giovanni Ortega, Jimena Ortiz, Emma Overall, Matthew Palacios, Keya Patel, Nancy Patel, Marbella Patino, Hoai Anh Pham, Sydney Piazza, Jacobs Polacek, Thomas Polacek, Dyrion Porter, Kelcie Rainey, Alih Rangel, Hannah Rasmussen, Kylee Rempel, David Reyes, Brenna Rivera, Elena Sartori, Micaelah Simmons, Jorgia Smidl, Monica Suarez, Ava Tuider, Andrea Uzdzinski, Claudia Villaflor, Zachary Warren, Kayla Washington, Hannah Williams, Emily Wojdyla, Bethany Yanchick and Elijah Zamoras.