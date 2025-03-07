Easterseals Joliet to hold 30th annual fundraiser Saturday

Pete Colarelli, (left) former ExxonMobil employee, mentored Brandon Adjoumani when Adjoumani was a student at Lockport Township High School. On Saturday, Adjoumani will serve in Colarelli's former role as a host for Easterseals Joliet's annual Celebration of Giving. (Photo provided by Pete Colarelli,)

Easterseals Joliet Region will host its 30th Celebration of Giving Saturday at Hero’s West Sports Grill in Joliet.

And for first time in several years, Pete Colarelli of Arizona, former Midwest public and government affairs manager for ExxonMobil, won’t serve as one of its hosts.

But Colarelli’s mentee Brandon Adjoumani of Romeoville will – and Colarelli couldn’t be more proud.

Colarelli said Adjoumani has inspired so many people through his influence, he’s certain Adjoumani’s efforts will further the nonprofit’s mission.

“It’s not just another person picking up the torch,” Colarelli said. “It’s about someone who will pick up the torch and light it for others to support Easter Seals.”

Pete Colarelli, (left) former ExxonMobil employee, mentored Brandon Adjoumani when Adjoumani was a student at Lockport Township High School. On Saturday, Adjoumani will serve in Colarelli's former role as a host for Easterseals Joliet's annual Celebration of Giving. Adjoumani blossomed through his relationship with Colarelli, which helped Adjoumani develop his own gifts and find his own path, Colarelli said. (Photo provided by Pete Colarelli)

Adjoumani, who was diagnosed with high functioning autism in his late teens, is a local author and special education teacher and paraprofessional supervisor at Connect Academy in Lombard.

Colarelli said he met Adjoumani when Adjoumani was a student at Lockport Township High School, where Colarelli worked as student resource officer.

At the time, Adjoumani was being bullied at the time and “lashing out at his tormenters,” Colarelli said.

So Colarelli was paired with Adjoumani through a former mentoring program at the school called LYNCS, designed for “those kids who didn’t get a lot of attention and could use a little boost,” Colarelli said.

Adjoumani said he was on the verge of getting “kicked out” of the Lockport school when Colarelli became his mentor. Colarelli quickly endeared himself to Adjoumani because he learned “the key to my heart was a Big Mac,” Adjoumani said.

“He helped me get through some really, really dark times in my life,” Adjoumani said.

Adjoumani blossomed through his relationship with Colarelli, even attending church and volunteering at events with Colarelli’s wife and 10 children, which helped Adjoumani develop his own gifts and find his own path, Colarelli said.

Later, Adjoumani started a mentoring program for youth with social issues, low self-regard and anxiety and presented about his program at Easterseals in Joliet, Adjoumani said.

Brandon Adjoumani of Romeoville, a local author and special education teacher and paraprofessional supervisor at Connect Academy in Lombard, a non-public, therapeutic day school, presented at Easterseals Joliet about living with high functioning autism and his current mentoring experiences. (Photo provided by Brandon Adjoumani )

“[The program] strives to help people with and without disabilities to increase their self-esteem, be more empathetic, realize their own self-worth and just learn more socially appropriate behavior,” Adjoumani said.

He said his books deal with the challenges of living with high functioning autism, especially since many people don’t realize he has a disability.

“They downplay some of the struggles I go through day to day and think, ‘Oh, you can get past it,’” Adjoumani said.

Colarelli praised Adjoumani as both mentor and volunteer due to his ability to connect with people, energize a room and “influence people for the better,” he said.

“Brandon has within him a natural desire to do good and help others and I think it comes from his own personal struggles in life,” Colarelli said. “He wants to spend his time not focusing on his past and the bad things that happened to him but on the futures of those who are less fortunate, so he can change their lives for the better.”

Pete Colarelli, (left) former ExxonMobil employee, mentored Brandon Adjoumani when Adjoumani was a student at Lockport Township High School. On Saturday, Adjoumani will serve in Colarelli's former role as a host for Easterseals Joliet's annual Celebration of Giving. Colarelli said Adjoumani developed his love for nonprofits by volunteering at events with Colarelli. (Photo provided by Pete Colarelli)

The Celebration of Giving, which will also be livestreamed at vimeo.com/event/4948970, will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at 1530 Commerce Lane in Joliet.

Event features include live music, its exclusive “Rockin’ in the Breeze” drink, ambassador families and 12 guest hosts, including Adjoumani.

Who Easter Seals serves

Kellie Schneider Wujek, resource development manager, at Easterseals Joliet, said Heroes West will donate a portion of food and drink sales to Easterseals Joliet Region, which has served the Joliet area since 1949.

“Our programs are diverse and really represent the needs of the community,” Wujeck said. “We have Illinois' only foster care program designed for children with disabilities.”

Easter Seals Joliet also offers pediatric therapy programs for children ages 0-3, Jumpstart Parent Educator program, childcare, a residential living program that allows 67 adults with disabilities the opportunity to live and work in the community and a brand new community day service program, Wujeck said.

“We are one of very few providers in Illinois that offer services to patients with state insurance without any caps or limitations,” Wujeck said. “The majority of our clients are from underserved, marginalized communities that wouldn’t have access to care without Easterseals.”

In addition, Debra Condotti, president and chief executive officers of Easterseals Joliet Region, recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce Industry for 48 years of service “with no immediate plans to retire,” Wujek said.

For more information, call 815-725-2194 or visit easterseals.com/joliet.