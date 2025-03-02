Will County Pets of the Week: March 3, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Roxie is a young, sweet, 70-pound American bulldog. She can be a bit shy and reserved at first, but warms up quickly and shows her personality. Once Roxie is comfortable, she will flop over for belly rubs. Roxie loves other dogs and would do well in a home with children. She loves to play and enjoys her toys. To meet Roxie, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Skye is a 1-year-old tabby rescued from a local animal control where she was at risk of euthanasia. She is very sweet and gentle and comes out of her shell more each day. When someone pays attention to her, she immediately relaxes and enjoys all the pets and love. She has the potential to be a very affectionate and sweet companion kitty. To meet Skye, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Maya is a 12-year-old, 11-pound shih tzu who needs a comfortable retirement home with a loving family. She loves people, comfortable beds, and is very excited to meet other dogs. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Cedar is an 8-month-old kitten who came to the humane society from Kentucky with his littermate. He is outgoing, affectionate and playful. Cedar enjoys playing and napping with his kitten friends in the kitten room. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Sam the Brave is a fun-loving feline with boundless energy and loves to race with his two brothers. He’s a devoted companion, adores attention and likes to sit on shoulders and climb legs. He loves his hedgehog toy. Sam the Brave will thrive in a home filled with love, preferably with another cat or – even better – his two brothers, as all three would like to be adopted together. To meet Sam the Brave, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.

Splish is sweet, playful, curious and has an adventurous spirit. She loves exploring the world around her, chasing her brothers and pouncing on her favorite toys. Splish loves kitty treats and confidently approaches new experiences with a joyful heart. She soaks up pets and cuddles. Splish will bring love and joy to any home. To meet Splish, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.