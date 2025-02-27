Lockport Starbucks temporarily closed

The Starbucks in Lockport has been closed since Tuesday, and is expected to reopen by Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (Nick Ansell)

The Starbucks on 159th Street near Interstate 355 in Lockport is temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on the store’s door Wednesday.

“Please accept out apologies for any inconvenience. We are working to re-open our store as quickly possible,” according to the sign posted.

The store is expected to reopen on Friday, according to the sign.

The shop closed early on Tuesday “for construction,” according to the sign.

Sign posted on the door of the Starbucks on 159th Street in Lockport on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

