Two Joliet houses on Pleasant Street hit by bullets

Two houses were hit by gunfire on Saturday night while people were inside, Joliet police said.

No one was injured.

The gunfire broke out Saturday night in the 200 block of Pleasant Street.

Police were notified at 8:12 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

“Officers discovered that two residences had been struck by multiple rounds of gunfire,” the release said.

Police found “numerous spent shell casings” in the area, according to the release.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday night.

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

Those who want to remain anonymous can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.