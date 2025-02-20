Will County schools react to Pritzker’s plan to limit cellphones in classrooms

Although Illinois does not currently have a statewide ban in place, several school districts have made attempts to implement similar rules, including in Will County. (Photo Illustration by Gary Middendorf)

Illinois — Gov. JB Pritzker announced during his State of the State address Wednesday an initiative to improve student performance by limiting the use of cellphones in Illinois classrooms.

“Improving the classroom environment and limiting distractions is vital to student achievement, and in conversations with educators and parents around the state, there is one thing they commonly cite as an impediment to learning in the classroom: cellphones,” Pritzker said in his address. “Furthermore, cyberbullying has expanded at alarming rates, and it’s time for Illinois to take measures to protect our kids.”

Pritzker said he plans to put forward legislation “requiring all school districts in Illinois to adopt a cellphone policy that bans the use of phones during classroom instruction,” although the plans would reportedly need to make exceptions for emergency situations and for individuals with medical necessities or language barriers that may require the use of special apps available on phones.

The proposed legislation, if passed, would require all schools to have a policy in place by the start of the 2026-27 school year.

Although the state does not currently have a statewide ban in place, several school districts have made attempts to implement similar rules, including in Will County.

Plainfield School District 202 already has a policy in place that may meet these guidelines.

Linda Taylor, director of community relations for District 202, said the current student handbook notes that elementary school students must keep phones turned off and stored in a locker or cubby. Meanwhile, high school students “can use their devices during lunch and passing periods,” but “any device must be kept off and out of sight during instructional time.”

District 202 also notes that “supervising teachers can allow students to use their devices during class” and allows for students with individualized education plans or other health issues to use the device if it is included in their individualized plans.

“My concern is that this is asking schools to solve a much broader issue around the use of technology without addressing the role that parents need to play in solving the issue.” — Robert McBride, Lockport Township High School District 205 superintendent

Joliet Township High School District 204 currently allows students to carry phones and other devices with them at school but stipulates that they may be used with staff permission provided that they “are not used in any manner that interrupts the educational environment,” which would include cheating or using the devices in locker rooms.

The Herald-News reached out to District 204 for a response to Pritzker’s announcement but did not receive a reply.

Lockport Township High School District 205 Superintendent Robert McBride said the district is planning to review its policy but considers its current rules to be “fairly restrictive.”

“Right now, the only times students are allowed to use their phones are in an emergency situation, in the classroom with teacher permission or in the cafeteria. Even in the hallways, we don’t allow it,” McBride said, adding that students often break these rules.

District 205’s rules ban students from using their technology to cheat, as well as using phones in locker rooms and bathrooms or taking photos or video without permission. They also cannot request an early pickup from their parents without first getting permission from the school nurse.

“Conceptually, we support the governor’s plan and creating a more restrictive environment for cellphones, but it’s easier said than done,” McBride said. “My concern is that this is asking schools to solve a much broader issue around the use of technology without addressing the role that parents need to play in solving the issue.”

McBride said that while he agrees with parental arguments that phones are necessary and potentially lifesaving in an emergency situation, especially in a school violence situation, he believes parents can be part of the problem, using the phones for too much conversation with their children.

“Schools will need broader community support to make this work,” McBride said. “The bill is supported by research, but schools can’t do it alone. We will need 100% parent support to make this plan effective.”