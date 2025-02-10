Will County Kids' Fair returns to Troy Middle School

Families enjoy interactive activities and entertaining performances at the 2024 Will County Kids’ Fair. The event returns on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025 from 9 a.m. until noon at Troy Middle School. (Photo provided by Office of the Will County Executive)

Families can attend the Will County Kids' Fair on Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. until noon at Troy Middle School, 5800 W. Theodore St., Plainfield.

The free event features interactive and educational activities from local organizations, businesses and government agencies.

“This event provides a free and fun outlet on Presidents Day,” Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in a news release announcing the event.

“We invite families across Will County to join us on this day off of school,” she said.

The fair will feature games, crafts, educational activities, live performances and storytelling.

This year’s fair also will feature special appearances from Bluey between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and both Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., who will be available for photos, according to the release.

For information, contact the Will County Executive Office at countyexec@willcounty.gov or 815-740-4601.