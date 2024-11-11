Joliet Mass to honor two war chaplains

A memorial service for Rev. Vincent Capodanno and Rev. Emil Kapuan, Catholic chaplains who died during their service in war, will be held on Nov. 23 at Queen of Apostles Church in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

The Knights of Columbus is inviting the public to attend a Mass that will be held in the memory of two chaplains who died in war and also will honor local veterans.

The Mass is Nov. 23 at Queen of Apostles Church, formerly named St. Paul’s, in Joliet.

It will include a prayer for healing that could serve to advance the cause for sainthood for the Rev. Vincent Capodanno and the Rev. Emil Kapaun.

Capodanno, a Navy chaplain, was killed by machine gun fire while ministering to soldiers and a medic on a battlefield in the Vietnam War.

Kapuan, an Army chaplain who also received a Bronze Star for the rescue of a wounded soldier, died in a prison camp during the Korean War and was buried with American soldiers who also died during imprisonment.

Both chaplains were awarded the Medal of Honor after their deaths in recognition of their service to the country.

The Rev. Vincent Capodanno ministers to troops during the Vietnam War. Capodanno was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, and the Vatican is determining whether to make him a saint. (Photo provided by the National Medal of Honor Museum)

“I really think that we need to memorialize them and bring their sacrifice to the attention of the public,” said Jim Kubalewski, a member of the Knights of Columbus at Queen of Apostles Parish.

This is the fifth year that the Knights of Columbus has organized a Mass to recognize the two chaplains.

The Queen of Apostles Parish was formed this year in a reorganization within the Diocese of Joliet. It combines the former St. Jude and St. Paul parishes, and the church is located at the former St. Paul Church at 18 N. Woodlawn Ave. in Joliet.

The Mass will be at 10 a.m. It will be preceded by a “patriotic rosary” at 9 a.m. and be followed by a prayer for healing.

The prayer for healing is held in hopes of providing evidence that the chaplains intervened in miracles so as to aid in the movement to have them canonized as saints.

President Barack Obama stands with Ray Kapaun, the nephew of Capt. Emil J. Kapaun, a chaplain, as he awards the Medal of Honor posthumously to Emil Kapaun. (AP photo)

The Mass also includes a moment in which veterans who attend are honored by others who attend the service.

Kubalewski said people who are not veterans should attend the Mass to recognize veterans who are there.

“It’s important for people in the community to thank veterans,” he said.

The Mass is held in November because it is the month of Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11.

Kubalewski said the Knights of Columbus does not hold the Mass on Veterans Day so as not to interfere with other events being held that day to honor veterans.

Having the Mass closer to Thanksgiving Day also enhances it as a ceremony of thanks to the two chaplains and to veterans, he said.

“We chose a date just before Thanksgiving because we are giving thanks,” Kubalewski said.