Rockdale man gets probation in Shorewood fatal pedestrian crash

A Rockdale man received probation after he pleaded guilty to using his cellphone while he was involved in a crash that led to the death of a pedestrian in Shorewood in 2020.

On Oct. 30, Christian Rodriguez, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated use of an electronic communication device in the June 4, 2020, crash that led to the death of Joni Hilger, 66, on Black Road in Shorewood.

The offense was the “proximate cause” of Hilger’s death, according to the indictment.

Rodriguez was sued by Joni Hilger’s husband, Thomas Hilger, who said in an affidavit that his wife suffered “multiple fractures of the extremities and head from the violent impact of being thrown 7 to 10 feet.”

“We have suffered the loss of love, affection, care, companionship, comfort and guidance. We have also suffered grief, sorrow and mental suffering,” according to the affidavit.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped a charge of reckless conduct against Rodriguez that alleged he kept his “attention from the roadway for an excessive time,” causing his Chevrolet Malibu to strike Joni Hilger.

Rodriguez was sentenced to 30 months of probation. He also was credited with 180 days in jail.

After Thomas Hilger filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Rodriguez, Will County Judge Roger Rickmon ordered a $2 million default judgment against Rodriguez.

Thomas Hilger’s affidavit said Joni Hilger was an “active, energetic, giving and vibrant 66-year-old wife, mother of two and grandmother of six.”

“Joni donated countless hours participating in events for the residents of the Timbers of Shorewood and also at the public library,” according to the affidavit.