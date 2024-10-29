Route 30 detour resumes in Joliet

Traffic in this file photo moves along a section of Route 30 near the area where eastbound lanes will be closed again for a water main project. (Bob Okon)

A section of eastbound US Route 30 in Joliet will close again Wednesday.

The section of Route 30 between Taylor Street and Western Avenue was temporarily reopened last week amid an ongoing water main project to address congestion concerns with the Illinois Department of Transportation’s closing of the Ruby Street bridge downtown.

The city announced Tuesday that the eastbound lanes of Route 30 in the area where the highway is locally designated as Plainfield Road and Center Street will be closed again.

The water main project is expected to be completed Dec. 20.

A detour will resume and be posted to direct eastbound traffic off of Route 30 onto Theodore Street to Broadway Street and to Ruby Street, where the bridge reopened Saturday, across the Des Plaines River into downtown Joliet. There traffic can go south on Chicago Street to connect with Ottawa Street and continue south to Jefferson Street, which is Route 30 downtown.