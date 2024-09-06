Girls volleyball: Joliet West overcomes shaky start to down Romeoville in three sets

JOLIET – The girls volleyball game between Joliet West and Romeoville Tuesday evening started well for the Spartans and poorly for the Tigers.

Yet when the final point was scored, it was the home team that was celebrating while the Spartans left with the loss.

Joliet West overcame a rough loss in set one and an early deficit in set two to take a 2-1 home-court victory over Romeoville Tuesday night 21-25, 25-22, 25-20.

“I think there were just some nerves,” coach Chris Lincoln said. “It’s our first home game and first conference game of the season. We just needed to stay confident because this is pretty much a brand-new team from last year. We have a lot of youth so there’s going to be growing pains.”

Set one was the definition of a game of runs. The Spartans benefited from as hot a start as anyone could’ve asked for with sensational freshman Aubree Westerfield leading the way. With all cylinders firing, Romeoville jumped out to a 7-0 lead before Joliet West called timeout.

Whatever Lincoln said to the Tigers in the huddle, it worked. Former Romeoville star Eden Eyassu, who transferred into Joliet West last summer, began playing like a girl on fire. The Tigers scored four unanswered to shave the deficit to three. Again, though, it was a game of runs as Romeoville followed that with four unanswered of their own to increase the advantage to 11-4.

Freshman Lexi Grevengoed and the Tigers responded with four straight before another four straight for the Spartans made it 14-8. That was when the Tigers caught fire as they went on an 8-2 run to pull within two, forcing coach Paige Reinert to call timeout. Like Lincoln, the Spartans coach must’ve had the magic words as they pulled up 21-17 before West scored three of the next four.

Romeoville responded with the same offensive effort, scoring three of four to close the set out and get the win.

Set two was another game of runs as Romeoville jumped out to an early 4-1 lead before the Tigers scored three of the next four to pull within one. The two went back and forth until Romeoville led 11-9. That was when the Tigers rattled off six unanswered points to take the lead for the first time all night, 15-11.

That was when Julia Adams and company got the ball rolling in their favor again, going on a 7-2 run to move back ahead 18-17. The two squads then resumed the seesaw battle we saw in the beginning until West moved back ahead 22-20. The Spartans tied it up at 22-22 before the Tigers closed it out 25-22 to force the decisive third set.

Set three started the exact same way set one did, but with the teams reversed. West scored the first five points of the final set and eight of the first nine to take an imposing advantage. A 5-2 run by Romeoville cut the deficit to four, but West maintained a steady advantage before eventually winning 25-20.

Grevengoed finished with 11 kills, including the game-ender while Eyassu had nine kills and two aces. Sydney Barlong had 14 digs while Adams had 15 assists and two aces.

“It’s hard to bring up that energy after losing the first set,” Eyassu said. “We just knew we had to push and fight because we trained for this moment. It was our first game in our home gym so we had to protect our house.”

Romeoville closed the third set deficit some late and had plenty of positives to take away from the first two sets. After an admittedly poor performance in their most recent tournament, Reinert was very pleased with the overall effort.

“Watching them come out strong and hard was awesome,” Reinert said. “We have a freshman outside hitter who has been a setter her entire career pulling her weight. Our libero really covered everything and Lianna Ortiz was swinging away at everything. I’m very proud of them for looking like a team today.”

Westerfield led the Spartans with 18 kills while Lianna Ortiz had 14. Alexis Crowley contributed 23 digs while Kameron Blizniak had 22 assists.