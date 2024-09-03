Illinois State Police release results of roadside checks in Will County, suburban area

Alcohol and drug impairment are estimated to be a factor in more than 47% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, according to the Illinois State Police. (Gary Middendorf)

Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 3 Commander, Captain Patrick Manno announced the results of roadside safety checks held in Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will Counties during the month of August.

Occupant Restraint Offenses 2

Registration Offenses 16

Driver’s License Offenses 20

Insurance Violations 13

Total Citations/Arrests 33

Total Written Warnings 39

Alcohol and drug impairment are estimated to be a factor in more than 47% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, according to the Illinois State Police. There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 39 minutes in the United States, according to the Illinois State Police.

Roadside safety checks are designed to keep roads safe by taking DUI offenders off the road. This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.