Joliet crossing guards get 15% pay hike

A Joliet crossing guard seen on the job in 2019 at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

The Joliet City Council on Tuesday approved what officials say is the first pay increase for school crossing guards since 2015.

City officials said they have not been able to recruit enough guards to ensure coverage at all crossings and hoped to attract applicants with the pay hike.

Crossing guards now make $32 a day for working two shifts – one in the morning when school starts and another in the afternoon when school lets out.

The raise increases pay to $36.80 a day.

Crossing guards get paid only for the time they work and get no benefits from the city.

The city provides crossing guards for Joliet Grade School District 86 schools, Plainfield School District 202 schools that are in the city of Joliet, and Diocese of Joliet schools in the city.

The Joliet Police Department oversees the crossing guard program.