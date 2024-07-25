Bolingbrook man charged with arson that caused severe burns

A Bolingbrook man has been charged with an arson on Wednesday that caused severe burns to a 35-year-old man.

About 5 p.m. Thursday, Turdor Ereba, 21, Bolingbrook, was taken to the Will County jail on charges of arson, aggravated arson, aggravated battery with a caustic substance and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

The investigation that led to Ereba’s arrest began about 1:13 a.m. Wednesday when officers responded to a fire near the rear of the Levy Senior Center, 251 Canterbury Lane, according to a statement from the Bolingbrook Police Department.

The fire was extinguished by the Bolingbrook Fire Department. Police officials said the fire was “fueled by personal bedding.”

Fire department personnel later encountered a 35-year-old man with severe burns, police said. The man was hospitalized for treatment and he is in stable condition.

“Officers were able to ascertain that the fire and subsequent injuries were the result of an intentional act and identified a person of interest, who was quickly located and taken into custody,” police said.

The investigation led to police to identify Ereba as the prime suspect.

Ereba is scheduled for a court hearing at 9 a.m. Friday at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet.