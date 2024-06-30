Lockport Township awards college scholarships to 4 local students

Local high school graduates Alijca Noga, Abigail Young, Adrian Zamudio, and Leah Muska stand with Lockport Township Supervisor Alex Zapien after receiving their scholarship awards. (Provided by Lockport Township)

Lockport Township — Lockport Township Supervisor Alex Zapien presented scholarship checks to the four winners of the Government College Scholarship Awards during the township’s board meeting June 11.

This was the 21st year of the township’s scholarship awards program. Each of the winning high school seniors received $2,000 to be used toward their two- or four-year college educations.

The 2024 winners were Lockport Township High School graduates Leah Muska and Adrian Zamudio, Romeoville High School graduate Alicja Noga and Providence Catholic High School graduate Abigail Young.

The four students had an average unweighted GPA of 3.4 in high school, and all proved their dedication to their educations through academic excellence and involvement in extracurricular activities.

Muska was a member of the Lockport Township High School varsity dance team and will be studying psychology in college.

Zamudio was a multisport athlete at Lockport Township High School as a member of the varsity cross country, swimming and water polo teams. He also was a member of the National Honor Society and National Spanish Honor Society. He plans to become a detective and will be majoring in criminal justice with a minor in Spanish.

Noga was a member of the marching band and theater program at Romeoville High School as well as the varsity tennis team. She also was inducted into the National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society. Her plans are to study biochemistry in college.

Finally, Young was a student ambassador and National Honor Society member at Providence and played on the tennis team. She plans to study elementary education in college.

“Lockport Township is committed to investing in our youth,” Zapien said at the ceremony, which was attended by the winning students and their parents, along with township board members. “We had a very strong and impressive pool of applicants, and I am confident that these students will make Lockport Township proud.”

Applications for the scholarship program open each year in the fall. Applicants must demonstrate involvement in school extracurricular and work-related activities, maintain a high GPA and submit an essay explaining what a college education means to them.