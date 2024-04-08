Joliet woman accused of stealing dog, threatening victim with knife

A woman was arrested in Joliet after she was accused of stealing a dog while threatening another person with a knife, police said.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, Lisa Jones, 56, of Joliet, was taken to the Will County jail on charges of aggravated robbery and theft.

Jones’ arrest was the result of the investigation of the theft of a dog on Feb. 3.

Officers learned the owner of the dog was out of town on vacation and left the dog in the care of a relative, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The person caring for the dog was visiting a residence in the 100 block of McDonough Street, English said. Jones was at the residence and repeatedly asked about the dog, who was in a cage, he said.

“It is alleged that Jones then threatened the victim with a knife while taking the cage that contained the dog,” English said.

Detectives secured a warrant for Jones’ arrest on charges of aggravated robbery and theft on March 27.