The Local Scene: Doggie Easter egg hunt in Shorewood

Grab your pooch and a basket and head to the 14th annual “Hugs for Hounds" doggie Easter egg hunt on Saturday at Four Seasons Park in Shorewood.

1. One Night of Queen: 8 p.m. Thursday, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Gary Mullen and The Works will perform a night of tribute to Queen: music, showmanship and stage theatrics. For tickets, visit rialtosquare.com. For more information about Gary Mullen and The Works, visit garymullenandtheworks.com.

2. Easter Egg Painting Class: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Joliet Public Library, 3395 Black Road, Joliet. Adults: learn pastel techniques and then paint an Easter egg-themed painting with pastels. Register at jolietlibrary.org or call 815-740-2660.

3. 14th Annual Hugs for Hounds: Saturday, Four Seasons Park in Shorewood. Registration is 10 a.m. Hunt begins 11 a.m. Dogs must be leashed and accompanied at all times. Bring a basket to collect Easter eggs filled with dog treats. Raffle tickets for dog-themed Easter baskets are $1 each or 6 for $5. Awards given, including the “Best Easter Outfit.” $7 donation per dog. Funds benefit Will County Humane Society. Presented by Shorewood HUGS and the Village of Shorewood. For more information, visit shorewoodhugs.org.

4. Drop-in Hippity Hop Family Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Plainfield Public Library District, 15025 S Illinois St., Plainfield. Hop to the library for stories and songs about bunnies. For all ages with caregivers. For more information, visit papl.info or call 815-436-6639.

5. Story Time Song Fest – Women’s History Month: 3 to 11 p.m., Saturday, The Studio, 900 State St., Lockport. Come out for a lively day of art, songs, and stories and celebrate unique singer-songwriters. $10. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com. For more information, visit studiolockport.com.

