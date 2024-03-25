Weber Road project in Crest Hill to begin in April

The Will County Department of Transportation determined the three-way intersection at Weber Road and Knapp warrants the addition of a left turn lane. (Alex Ortiz)

The Will County Highway Department and the City of Crest Hill announced Monday a project that will construct a left-turn lane along Weber Road and Knapp Drive

The project will be completed by D Construction and is scheduled to start about April 29, according to a news release from the city.

During daytime working hours, about 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the contractor will need to close one lane in each direction to perform the work, according to the release. At the end of each workday, all lanes are to be reopened to two lanes in each direction.

The project is scheduled to take 12-14 weeks to complete with a tentative completion date of July 24, according to the release. Residents are encouraged to take alternative routes during construction.