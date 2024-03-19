State holds Joliet public hearing on Rt. 53 plans

A truck turns from Emerald Drive onto Route 53 in Joliet. The intersection in an area or Route 53 proposed for improvements in a plan that will be presented to the public in Joliet on Thursday. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

State officials will hold a public hearing Thursday on proposed Route 53 improvements in Will County.

The hearing is 4 to 7 p.m. at Stone City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2199 at 124 Stone City Drive, Joliet.

The proposed project runs from Patterson Road in Joliet to River Road in Wilmington, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The plan would have an impact on the area around Nowell Park in Joliet, according to the release.

Doris Avenue would be closed at Route 53, and Nowell Avenue would be closed at Mills Road. IDOT is seeking public feedback.

“The proposed project consists of intersection, drainage and safety improvements, dedicated left turn lanes, as well as pedestrian and bicycle accommodations along the corridor,” according to the release. “Exhibits will be on display and an audio-visual presentation will be shown continuously during the meeting. Project team members will be present to answer questions.”

Thursday’s hearing includes a public forum that starts at 5:30 p.m., when the public will be invited to make statements to a court reporter about the plan. Comments may be submitted at the meeting or to the project website: il53corridor.org.

Comments also may also be mailed to: lllinois Department of Transportation; Bureau of Programming; Attn: Corey Smith; 201 West Center Court; Schaumburg, IL 60196-1096.

All comments received by April 11 will become part of the official public record.