Two dead after hit-and-run in Crest Hill

Crest Hill — Crest Hill Police are in search of the driver responsible for two deaths in a hit-and-run the night of March 9, according to a post on the Ccity of Crest Hill’s Facebook page.

At 11 p.m. the city reports that police were informed of a “vehicle versus pedestrian accident” in the 2100 block of Plainfield Road.

Officers discovered two victims in the road and contacted Lockport Township Fire Protection District for assistance, but both victims were pronounced dead after paramedics arrived on the scene.

Plainfield Road was closed from Fern Street to Sweetbriar Avenue for several hours while police investigated the incident. The driver of the vehicle which struck the pedestrians fled and police are seeking information.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Crest Hill Police at 815-741-5111 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.

The names of the victims have not yet been released, and Crest Hill Police were unable to share any further details Sunday afternoon.