Garland Mays joins board at Housing Authority of Joliet

Garland Mays joins the board of commissioners at the Housing Authority of Joliet on Wednesday.

Mays, a community leader who is president of the Forest Park Neighborhood Council, was appointed to the board by Mayor Bob O’Dekirk.

The appointment was approved by the Joliet City Council last week.

He replaces Robert Hernandez, who is leaving the board, citing health problems.

Mays said he looks forward to joining HAJ's efforts to create affordable housing in the area. He joins the board at its Wednesday meeting.

“First, I have to learn more about being a commissioner,” Mays said Tuesday. “But I also want to look for more opportunities for affordable housing. They [HAJ] are going in a great direction with affordable housing.”

Mays is familiar with local housing issues in his position as president of the Forest Park Neighborhood Council.

The neighborhood is near the new Liberty Meadow Estates subdivision, created by a HAJ affiliate, and the HAJ’s Fairview Homes project, slated for demolition after being vacated in recent months.

Mays also is president of Building Brighter Communities, a new organization that has worked on housing matters.