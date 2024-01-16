Joliet Slammers bring in Mike Pinto to head dugout in 2024

Mike Pinto, shown here managing the Southern Illinois Miners, has been announced as the next manager of the Joliet Slammers. (Provided by Joliet Slammers)

JOLIET – The Joliet Slammers have announced the hiring of Mike Pinto as the team’s manager.

Pinto started his professional coaching career in 2002 in Joliet with the JackHammers before going on to manage the Sioux Falls Canaries in the American Association. In 2007, Pinto joined the Southern Illinois Miners in their inaugural season. He went on to win 770 games as the only manager in Miners history. The team disbanded in 2021.

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to Joliet,” Pinto said. “First of all, I absolutely love that stadium. I started there as a coach with the JackHammers back in 2002 and have many great memories at that park and of the fans there.

“Until the last few years I lived in Plainfield, so it will be like coming home. I am also very excited to work with the investment group and management team. We are looking forward to doing great things together.

“Now the work begins to build a roster of players that will not only play the game well, and right, but also be great ambassadors for the Joliet community we will represent. I am also excited to return to the Frontier League. So many players and coaches have seen their big league dreams come true because of their starts in this league.

“I look forward to helping many more realize that dream as well.”

During 14 seasons with the Miners, Pinto had 13 winning seasons, seven playoff appearances, four division titles and one Frontier League Championship. His teams produced five Pitchers of the Year, an MVP and a Rookie of the Year. He also facilitated the signing of 60 Miners players to affiliated contracts, with four of those players reaching Major League Baseball.

Five coaches from Pinto’s staff have gone on to either coach or scout in affiliated organizations. Many of his former players also have gone into the affiliated coaching ranks or into scouting roles with Major League Baseball organizations. Between coaches and players, three have reached MLB positions.

“From the moment I saw Mike’s name, I was thrilled at the prospect of bringing him on board to lead the Slammers,” said Night Train Veeck, Slammers executive vice president of sales and marketing. “His excellent track record of winning teams, creating strong cultures and keen ability to connect with players and communities is going to make for quite an exciting year on the field for our fans.

“I can’t wait to open our gates in 2024 and welcome Mike back to the Joliet community.”

Pinto and his wife, Lynne, have two sons and two grandchildren with whom they love spending time. In his spare time, Pinto plays drums for San Antonio Transit, a Texas-based regional touring Chicago tribute band. He also is a passionate cook.

The Joliet Slammers will open their 2024 season May 10 against the Evansville Otters. Gates will open at 5:35 p.m., with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Season and group ticket packages are available for the 2024 season, with more information available at jolietslammers.com or by calling 815-271-7792.