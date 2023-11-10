Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Plainfield North cross country runner Thomas Czerwinski

Plainfield North’s Thomas Czerwinski finish third in the Southwest Prairie Conference meet last month at Channahon Park. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Thomas Czerwinski, a sophomore on the Plainfield North boys cross country team, has been voted the Herald-News Athlete of the Week.

In a down-to-the-wire contest, Czerwinski received 96 votes to edge Providence Catholic volleyball star Abbey Knight by just one vote. Plainfield South cross country standout Camyn Viger and Lincoln-Way East swimmer Jaya Veerapaneni were also on the ballot.

Czerwinski placed fifth at the Class 3A state meet and led the Tigers to a runner-up team finish to earn the program’s first state trophy.

Here is Herald-News sports reporter Steve Millar’s conversation with this week’s winner:

Millar: You finished fifth at the Class 3A state meet and helped your team finish second. Did the race go the way you expected it to and were you happy with the outcome?

Czerwinski: It went decently well. There were definitely some things that could have gone better in the middle of the race, but the overall result, I was happy with. I’m obviously going to push for greater next year.

Millar: Speaking of next year, five of your top seven runners this year were underclassmen. How excited are you about the future?

Czerwinski: I’m very excited about next year. Me and the guys are really hyped. We’re going to work really hard over the summer and over the winter. We’re excited about this coming track season, too.

Millar: What is going to be the key for you and the team to do even better next season?

Czerwinski: I think the key is just to keep staying consistent. We already trust our training plan and I think if we just stick with that and be confident, we can do big things.

Millar: How long have you been a runner and how did you first get into it?

Czerwinski: I started in sixth grade. My friends actually got me into it and I had a good time.

Millar: Did you play any other sports growing up and why did you stick with cross country and track?

Czerwinski: Growing up, I played a bunch of things like baseball, basketball and soccer. I just found the atmosphere and the people I was hanging around with for cross country and track really fun. I had a better time.

Millar: What is your favorite TV show?

Czerwinski: “The Office.” It’s just a funny show.

Millar: If you could see anybody in concert, who would you pick?

Czerwinski: Kendrick Lamar. His music is good and the atmosphere at his concerts just seems really fun.

Millar: What is your favorite food?

Czerwinski: Probably tacos or burritos. I love steak on my tacos and burritos.

Millar: What do you like to do outside of running and school?

Czerwinski: I play a lot of sports with my brothers and like spending time with them.